Brian Snitker recently made the decision to step down from his role as Atlanta Braves manager. Although he is remaining with the ball club as a senior advisor, Snitker will no longer manage the ball club. It was surely a difficult decision for Snitker. According to Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, Snitker would have returned as the manager had he made that decision, per Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game.

“#Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said Brian Snitker would've returned as manager if he wanted to. It was Snit's decision,” McAuley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Anthopoulos made the revelation during his press conference on Saturday. Although the Braves endured a difficult overall 2025 campaign, it seems as if Snitker would have been welcomed back as manager in 2026 if he wanted to remain in the role. Nevertheless, he will have an opportunity to still impact the team — his impact will just come from a different role, however.

The 69-year-old managed the Braves from 2016-2025, winning a World Series in 2021. Atlanta was also a consistent contender for the most part as Snitker led the way. Replacing him will certainly be a challenge.

One of the top manager candidates this offseason — Skip Schumaker — was recently hired by the Texas Rangers. It is uncertain if Atlanta wanted to hire him, but there were reportedly other teams interested in Schumaker before he ended up in Texas.

Either way, the Braves will continue the search for their next manager. There is no question that Snitker will be missed in his previous role, however.