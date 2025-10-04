A 76-86 record and fourth-place finish in the NL East were not what the Atlanta Braves expected out of the 2025 season. However, injuries, ineffectiveness, and regression led to the Braves' tumble down the standings. However, the goal for 2026 will remain the same: contend for a shot at the World Series. In an effort to improve his team, Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos would like to improve in three key areas. According to team beat writer Mark Bowman via X, formerly Twitter, Anthopoulos would like to lock in the shortstop position and two other areas.

“Anthopoulos said securing Kim or another shortstop and adding to both the rotation and bullpen are at the top of his offseason wish list,” posted Bowman.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim joined the Braves via waivers late in the season. The Korean infielder has a player opt-out in his current contract, but after an injury-filled 2025, Kim might want to opt in to the $16 million he'll stand to make in 2026. If he doesn't, though, Atlanta will have options in free agency. When it comes to the starting rotation and bullpen, free agency will also offer plenty of opportunities. Can Anthopoulos make the right additions to augment an already talented roster for a 2026 playoff run?

Braves look to rebound in 2026 after disappointing 2025 campaign

Of course, before adding reinforcements at shortstop, in the bullpen, and at starting pitcher, Anthopoulos needs to hire a new manager. Brian Snitker left the bench after this season, transitioning to a senior advisory role. The key will be bringing in a new skipper who can help the Braves get back to October. That could mean leaning towards a more seasoned manager.

Luckily for the Braves, there are quite a few candidates out there. Even as Anthopoulos hunts for a new skipper, the front office will maintain its focus on the upcoming free agent and trade market. Keeping Kim could be the first step in a big offseason for Atlanta. Could it propel them back towards October glory? Many of the Braves faithful are keen to find out.