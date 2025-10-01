Brian Snitker is stepping down as manager of the Atlanta Braves, but he will not be going anywhere. The Brian Snitker era brought consistent success in the NL East and memorable moments in the MLB postseason, including the 2021 World Series championship. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Snitker informed the organization of his decision yesterday, confirming he will remain with the team as a senior advisor.

Brian Snitker’s move marks the end of a significant chapter for the Braves, one defined by postseason appearances and a steady presence in the clubhouse. His leadership helped stabilize the franchise during rebuilding years and transition them back into perennial MLB postseason contenders.

Although the Braves must now find a new voice to lead the roster, Snitker’s influence will remain within the organization. His new role ensures that his decades of experience will continue shaping the Braves’ direction in the NL East.