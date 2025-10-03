Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross recently expressed interest in managing again, and he told the Associated Press that he would relish the opportunity to take over for Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.

“David Ross, the former Atlanta catcher and Chicago Cubs manager, said Thursday that he's ready to manage again and said returning to the dugout with the Braves “would be amazing.”,” the Associated Press wrote.

“In an interview with The Associated Press, Ross declined to say much about his interest in the Braves without knowing if he'll be on the list of candidates to replace Brian Snitker.”

Ross spent 15 seasons in MLB and won two World Series titles as a player. He managed the Cubs from 2020 to 2023 and led the club to a 262-284 record during that time.

The Georgia native played for the Braves from 2009 to 2012, and is optimistic that his name could be among the list of candidates suited to succeed Snitker, who led Atlanta to 811 wins, 6 National League East crowns, 1 wild-card berth, and the 2021 World Series title across his 10 seasons as manager.

“Obviously, Atlanta would be amazing, but there's nothing to really elaborate on,” Ross said, adding he realized he has been mentioned in speculative lists. I don't want to talk about something that doesn't have any legs yet. Hopefully, my name pops up, but we will wait and see on that.”

The Braves finished 76-87 this season, and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Former Braves infielder Mark DeRosa, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, and former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker are each also possible candidates to become Atlanta’s new skipper in 2026.