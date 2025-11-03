The Atlanta Braves are hiring former bench coach Walt Weiss as the next manager of the team. Weiss has been with the Braves organization since 2018 and helped coach them to the World Series title in 2021.

The Braves and former manager Brian Snitker parted ways as Snitker announced his retirement after the season. He was not alone, as former San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt also retired.

Walt Weiss is a former manager of the Colorado Rockies from 2013-16. He played for both Colorado and Atlanta to end his playing career.

#Braves Name Walt Weiss as Major League Manager: pic.twitter.com/SOXe5xjst9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Weiss, 61, has been a part of the Braves organization for 11 seasons as both a player and coach. He began his tenure as Atlanta's bench coach in 2018, helping lead the club to a 680-513 record (.570), second-best in the National League and fourth-best in Major League Baseball. Since Weiss joined the staff, the Braves have made seven postseason appearances, earned six National League East division titles, and won the 2021 World Series. As a player for the Braves from 1998-2000, the former switch-hitting shortstop slashed .2571.354.329 (210-for-818) and was named a starter for the National League at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 1998.”

Weiss was an All-Star in 1998 with Atlanta and won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He was also the 1988 AL Rookie of the Year.

Weiss will bring a lot of Major League experience to the Braves as the 49th manager of the team, who are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season. The Braves missed the postseason after a miserable start to the season. With a talented roster, they should have the ability to bounce back.