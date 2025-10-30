The Atlanta Braves are currently in the midst of what could be a foundational offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Shortly after the team's disastrous 2024 season ended, manager Brian Snitker announced that he would not be returning to the job moving forward, instead taking on an advisory role in the front office.

This opened up the search for a new candidate to lead the Atlanta clubhouse, and recently, MLB insider David O'Brien of The Athletic broke down one person whom he thinks could be a good fit for the job.

“I still say David Ross makes a lot of sense for #Braves. Not because he's Georgia-born, played for Auburn and Braves, and is tight w/ Huddy, Chipper, others. No, it's cuz he was a good Cubs manager, he's bright and commands respect, and has a great personality and sense of humor,” noted O'Brien on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the week, O'Brien had reported on another candidate he thinks the Braves are circling as a favorite.

“My guess is the delay in #Braves hiring a manager has less to do with casting a wide net than with waiting for Danny Lehmann to finish bench-coaching w/ the Dodgers in the WS. I think he’s the one they want, and it would signal a commitment to cutting-edge analytics and process,” he reported.

A big decision for the Braves

Things will certainly look a lot different for the Atlanta Braves without Snitker, who is a lifer in the organization, in the clubhouse. Snitker helped guide the team to a World Series victory in the 2021 season despite losing superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to an ACL injury midway through the year.

Whoever the Braves select will be inheriting a talented roster, but one that underperformed this past season, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. The Braves also are expected to make more tweaks to that roster as the offseason continues.

In any case, things could look a whole lot different in Atlanta by the time next season rolls around.