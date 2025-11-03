The Cincinnati Bengals can use all the help they can get. Sitting at 3-6 and reeling from a 47-41 last-second loss to the Chicago Bears, they are hoping to miraculously climb back into the AFC Playoff Picture. To have a fighting chance, they need four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to return and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Unfortunately, the latest health update does not offer an optimistic outlook for Hendrickson's recovery.

“I think Zac [Taylor] said it is day to day,” Hendrickson told the media, courtesy of The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. “So as far as today, I won't be playing football, and we’ll take tomorrow for what it comes as we evaluate where I’m at. I know I have a standard for my play, and I didn’t play up to that standard in the Jets game.”

“It was evident. I have a tremendous amount of respect for guys who have played through injuries in the past. Guys like Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader. What they love about the game and how they continue to fight through adversity, I have a newfound respect,” the Bengals star continued.

Hendrickson, 31, initially suffered a hip injury in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. He missed the next game before reaggravating his hip in Week 8 against the New York Jets. He also played on Sunday against Chicago.

Article Continues Below

Hendrickson's hip injury is a tricky situation for the Bengals to sort through with the NFL Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away. If Cincinnati is entertaining trade offers, Hendrickson's injury could impact his value and force the team to question if dealing him is the smart option.

However, if the Bengals believe they need Hendrickson to make a second-half playoff push, his absence further derails their postseason chances. Thankfully, the Bengals are entering a bye week, offering Hendrickson further time to heal before a Week 11 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Either way, the Bengals need Hendrickson healthy, and his hip injury could complicate whichever path the team chooses.