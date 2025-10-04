2025 did not go the way that many Atlanta Braves fans thought it would. In fact, many in the Braves organization likely did not believe that their roster would miss the postseason. However, a wicked combination of injuries, regression, and ineffectiveness doomed Atlanta to a 76-86, fourth-place finish in the NL East. Manager Brian Snitker will not return to the team, moving into a senior advisor role with the organization he's spent 49 years with.

Now, the focus for Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos will be to improve the current roster and get them back to the postseason. Atlanta will have multiple key free agents on the market this winter. Staff ace Chris Sale, the 2024 NL Cy Young, has a club option. So does long-time second baseman Ozzie Albies. Recent pick-up Ha-Seong Kim has a player option as well.

Some key unrestricted free agents include designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias. Plenty of depth players are scheduled to hit the market as well, but they can be replaced by Anthopoulos. Ozuna's presence in the middle of the lineup, while not as potent as it was in the past, is still important. Meanwhile, Iglesias has continued his steady pitching on the bullpen's backend. Based on the available players on the projected winter market, it feels as if Iglesias will be easier to replace. That will ring even truer if San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez opts out of his current contract. If that happens, can the Braves reel him in?

Robert Suarez would give the Braves one of MLB's best closers

Most of the Braves' core is returning. Anthopoulos will likely exercise Albies' and Sale's options. Kim will likely stay put as well, as he could struggle to match what he's making on his player option on the open market. Losing Ozuna would be a blow, but other free agent targets like Joc Pederson, Rhys Hoskins, Ryan O'Hearn, and Josh Bell could fill the open DH slot. Unless Anthopoulos and the new manager decide to use another bat, like veteran catcher Sean Murphy, in that role.

Replacing Iglesias would be tougher since the Braves don't have a ready-made option. If Suarez elects not to opt out of his current deal, then resigning Iglesias would likely be the best course of action for Atlanta. Yet, it would be surprising to see Suarez pursue what is almost certainly a bigger contract coming his way. With the Braves, Suarez could be the missing piece to yet another potential postseason contender.

It feels as if the team Anthopoulos has put together has a few more playoff runs in it. It's certainly possible that they can once again return to the postseason in 2026, considering the number of factors that led to the Braves' regression this past season. If Atlanta can lure in an elite closer like Suarez, then their path back to October might just be a bit smoother next year. Especially if their star-laden lineup can get back into its previous contending form.