The Atlanta Braves face a pivotal moment in their franchise history as they search for a new manager after Brian Snitker stepped down following the 2025 season. After 10 successful seasons that included seven consecutive playoff appearances and a World Series championship in 2021, the 69-year-old Snitker transitioned into an advisory role, leaving behind a 811-668 record and a lasting legacy. With eight managerial openings across Major League Baseball this offseason, the Braves must carefully select their next skipper to guide a talented roster back to championship contention.

The organization now faces a critical decision between maintaining continuity or implementing fresh leadership. While several candidates have emerged in early speculation, three names stand out as the most compelling options to replace Snitker: Walt Weiss, Ron Washington, and Mark DeRosa. Each brings unique qualifications and different approaches that could benefit Atlanta's championship aspirations.

Walt Weiss: The Continuity Candidate

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walt Weiss represents the most logical succession plan for Atlanta, having served as the team's bench coach since 2018. The 60-year-old former shortstop brings both familiarity with the organization and previous managerial experience, making him the early frontrunner for the position.

Weiss's deep understanding of the current roster cannot be overstated. Having worked closely with stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley throughout their development, he possesses invaluable insight into the clubhouse dynamics and player personalities that have made Atlanta successful. His relationship with the coaching staff and front office would ensure a seamless transition, maintaining the stability that helped the Braves achieve sustained success under Snitker.

The former American League Rookie of the Year (1988) and World Series champion brings legitimate managerial credentials from his tenure with the Colorado Rockies from 2013-2016. While his 283-365 record (.437 winning percentage) appears underwhelming, context matters significantly. Weiss inherited a rebuilding Rockies team coming off their worst season in franchise history and gradually improved their performance, culminating in a respectable 75-87 record in his final season. Players consistently praised his leadership style and credited him with creating a positive culture in a previously dysfunctional clubhouse.

“Unbelievable grasp of players,” former Rockies catcher Nick Hundley said in 2016. “To a man, everybody respects him. When he talks, everybody listens, and those are great qualities to have”. This player-first approach aligns perfectly with the Braves' organizational culture and could help maintain the strong relationships that defined the Snitker era.

Weiss's experience managing at the highest level, combined with his intimate knowledge of Atlanta's personnel, positions him as the safest choice for a franchise seeking to minimize disruption while maximizing their championship window.

Ron Washington: The Proven Winner

Ron Washington emerges as the most accomplished managerial candidate available, bringing a championship pedigree and extensive experience that could immediately elevate Atlanta's performance. Despite his recent departure from the Los Angeles Angels, the 73-year-old skipper remains one of baseball's most respected managers and represents a significant upgrade in terms of postseason success.

Washington's resume speaks for itself. During his tenure as Texas Rangers manager from 2007-2014, he compiled a 664-611 record while leading the franchise to its first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. His ability to maximize talent and create winning cultures was evident throughout his Rangers tenure, where he posted five consecutive winning seasons and established Texas as a perennial contender. More recently, he served as a key member of Atlanta's coaching staff from 2017-2023, contributing to their 2021 World Series championship.

The infield specialist's reputation as a developer of young talent could prove invaluable for a Braves roster featuring promising prospects and established stars entering their prime years. His expertise in fundamentals and strategic acumen would complement Atlanta's analytical approach while bringing a veteran presence to the dugout. Washington's ability to connect with players across generational lines was evident during his successful stint with the Rangers, where he managed both established veterans and emerging stars.

Concerns about Washington's age and recent health issues are legitimate, as he missed significant time during the 2025 season following quadruple bypass heart surgery. However, Washington has expressed confidence in his health and desire to continue managing, stating he feels “saved by” the medical intervention that addressed underlying issues. His experience managing high-pressure situations and playoff baseball could prove crucial for a Braves team seeking to return to championship contention.

Washington's familiarity with the organization, combined with his proven track record of success, makes him an intriguing option despite the inherent risks associated with his age and health concerns.

Mark DeRosa: The Fresh Perspective

Mark DeRosa represents the most intriguing wild-card option, offering a combination of Braves connections, modern baseball expertise, and fresh leadership that could energize the franchise. The 50-year-old MLB Network analyst has emerged as one of baseball's most respected voices and brings a unique skill set that perfectly aligns with contemporary managerial demands.

DeRosa's Atlanta roots run deep, having made his major league debut with the Braves in 1998 and spending his first seven professional seasons in the organization. His versatility as a player, starting at six different positions throughout his 16-year career, demonstrates the adaptability and baseball IQ that would translate well to managerial duties. His experience as a member of the 2010 World Series champion San Francisco Giants provides championship-level insight that few candidates can match.

The Carlstadt, New Jersey native has distinguished himself as one of baseball's sharpest analytical minds through his work on MLB Network's daily morning show “MLB Central”. His ability to break down complex strategic situations and communicate effectively with diverse audiences showcases the communication skills essential for modern managers. DeRosa's current role keeps him intimately connected to league trends, player personnel, and organizational philosophies across all 30 teams.

Perhaps most impressively, DeRosa's recent success managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic demonstrates his leadership capabilities on the international stage. Leading the United States to a silver medal in 2023 and earning selection as the first repeat manager in WBC history speaks to his tactical acumen and ability to manage elite talent. His experience working with superstars like Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Nolan Arenado in high-pressure situations provides valuable perspective on handling star players and championship expectations.

DeRosa's modern approach to the game, combining traditional fundamentals with contemporary analytics, could provide the perfect balance for a Braves organization seeking to evolve while maintaining their successful foundation. His comfortable position at MLB Network means he would only leave for the right opportunity, and a return to Atlanta represents exactly that type of compelling situation.

The challenge with DeRosa lies in his lack of major league managerial experience, making him the riskiest option among the three candidates. However, his combination of playing experience, analytical expertise, media communication skills, and organizational familiarity creates a compelling case for taking that calculated risk.

The Atlanta Braves face a franchise-defining decision as they select Brian Snitker's successor. Walt Weiss offers continuity and proven clubhouse management, Ron Washington brings championship experience and tactical expertise, while Mark DeRosa provides fresh perspective and modern baseball acumen. Each candidate presents distinct advantages that could help Atlanta return to World Series contention, making this one of the most intriguing managerial searches in recent memory.