On Wednesday, it was announced that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker would not be returning to the team moving forward. Snitker coached the Braves to seven straight playoff appearances from 2018-2024 and won a World Series with the team in 2021, but ultimately missed out on the postseason this year.

Shortly after the news was announced, Snitker held a press conference and expressed nothing but gratitude toward the organization, players, and fans.

“It's about the players. The relationships and the friendships that I'll have the rest of my life… it's so special,” said Snitker, per MLB Network on X, fomerly Twitter.

Snitker did confirm that he will remain onboard in an advisory role with the team, which will induct him into the organization's Hall of Fame in 2026.

“I'm excited about this new role,” said Snitker. “…I did decide that this is the right move. If you wait to retire until you're ready to retire, you never will. I figured that out.”

The end of an era for the Braves

Snitker began as a fan favorite in Atlanta after being a lifer in the organization, ultimately working his way up to the manager position and helping guide the team to the 2025 World Series championship despite their best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., being out of the lineup that year with a torn ACL.

However, Snitker had begun to fall out of favor with the fanbase over the last couple of seasons with some bizarre lineup choices and a stubbornness in sticking to his ways despite certain situations calling for some flexibility. This year, the Braves suffered through their worst campaign in nearly a decade, missing out on the playoffs altogether.

Still, there's no denying the positive impact that Brian Snitker made on the Atlanta Braves organization throughout his time there, and he rightfully will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame next season.

Now the search begins for a new manager to try to guide this Braves roster back to their championship contention heights before it's too late.