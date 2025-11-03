The Atlanta Braves are about to embark on a pivotal free agency period, but they still do not have a manager. More than a month has passed since Brian Snitker announced will no longer occupy the role, leading many people to make predictions about his potential successor. Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann,who just celebrated another World Series championship, has been considered the favorite to land the job. Is that still the case, though?

Braves beat writer Mark Bowman offered some updates on Atlanta's search for a new skipper, which will only add more uncertainty to this seemingly complicated process. “Trying to figure out who the next Braves manager will be remains a fluid development,” he reported on X. “But I think we can once again cross John Gibbons off the list. As for Danny Lehmann, my confidence in him being the selection has dipped significantly this morning.”

Gibbons served two separate stints as the Toronto Blue Jays manager and was the bench coach for the New York Mets during the last two seasons. Because there is a more than 20-year age difference between Lehmann and Gibbons, it has been unclear what president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is looking for in the team's next skipper. Does he want an old-school guy or a younger, analytics-savvy individual calling the shots? These questions require a swift answer.

Considering the Braves are known for prioritizing continuity within the organization, it is hard to count out coaches Walt Weiss and Eddie Perez. Ron Washington also has strong ties to the franchise, having acted as the third base coach during the 2021 World Series run. David Ross, who spent parts of four seasons catching for Atlanta, could also be an option. Still, one can understand the allure of anyone employed by the Dodgers.

The 40-year-old Lehmann has been with LA since 2015, starting in the advanced video scouting department before eventually being promoted to bench coach in 2023. A robust arsenal of talent obviously helps, but his stock is rising.

Bowman's diminishing confidence in a Lehmann-Braves union is incredibly interesting. If he is not in fact the next manager, then it is worth asking why Atlanta has not filled the position by now. What does Anthopoulos have cooking? The wait continues.