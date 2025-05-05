The Atlanta Braves (15-18) are still trying to claw their way out of the big hole they dug themselves into after starting the season 0-7, but perhaps their latest victory will be the spark they need in order to finally see the light of day and get to .500.

Following five straight losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-11) earlier this year, Atlanta bested the reigning World Series Champions, 4-3, in Truist Park Sunday night. LA challenged late and looked poised to deliver Brian Snitker's squad another gut-wrenching defeat, but Austin Riley's two early home runs, which accounted for the Braves' entire run production, was the indisputable difference in the game.

The two-time All-Star believes that toppling the most vaunted team in the sport could be a crucial momentum boost for this group moving forward. The confidence gained from pulling out a one-run victory over the Dodgers in front of the home crowd is the type of thing that could linger in the clubhouse. That is what Atlanta hopes for, anyway.

“I think this (Braves team) is a really good ballclub,” Riley said, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. “We’ve shown it at times, and we’ve struggled at times. But I think (Sunday’s win) is something that you can build off of, knowing that we can compete with the best and go from there.”

Are the Braves close to a true breakthrough?

LA threatened in the ninth inning, as recent call-up Hyeseong Kim was only 90 feet away from tying the game. Veteran relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias, who has struggled overall this season, struck out the side to clinch the hard-earned W. Riley should not be expected to carry the offense on his back like he did on Sunday, but manager Brian Snitker is depending on him to maintain his superb form.

The 28-year-old is reminding everyone that he was considered one of the best all-around hitters in baseball before an injury-marred 2024 campaign. He is batting .292 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, a .511 slugging percentage and .847 OPS through 33 games. If Riley continues to tear the cover off the ball, the Braves might be able to stay afloat until they get to full strength or acquire more reinforcements.

Injured 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. could return at the end of May, so there is reason to think that Atlanta's misfortune is ending soon. There is no time to waste, though. Austin Riley and the Braves must stay on the attack in their upcoming four-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds (18-17). First pitch is on Monday at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET.