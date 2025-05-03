The Los Angels Dodgers commanded much of the attention during hot stove season, once again, as analysts and fans dissected the Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott acquisitions. During all the hoopla and salary cap-based debates that the 2024 World Series champions produced with their winter spending spree, one new addition went a bit under the radar. That should not be the case now, however.

LA is calling up South Korean talent Hyeseong Kim, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The infielder signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract in January, but a bloated roster denied him a straightforward path to The Show. While is not confirmed, the prevailing opinion is that his MLB arrival will correspond with Tommy Edman getting placed on the injured list. The 2024 National League Championship Series MVP and super utility man is dealing with an ankle issue.

The growing concern regarding Edman's status will understandably temper whatever enthusiasm fans might have about seeing Kim in action at the big-league level. Once they get a serious look at the intriguing ballplayer, though, they will hopefully see what he can offer the Dodgers.

Hyeseong Kim could become an important player for Dodgers down the road

Kim posted a .257 batting average, five home runs, 19 RBIs, eight doubles, a .478 slugging percentage, .801 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 27 games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. Before coming to the United States, he enjoyed a prosperous career in the KBO League. The left-handed batter seized the stolen bases title in 2021 and won four consecutive Gold Gloves before joining the Dodgers. He will look to serve the jack-of-all-trades role that Edman has so effectively filled for LA.

Although the National League West is a free-for-all through a month of the 2025 campaign, the champs can afford to exercise some patience when it comes to Hyeseong Kim. If he can work through the inevitable MLB adjustment period and eventually hit his stride, the 26-year-old could prove quite impactful come playoffs time.

Looking ahead to October while residing in a division with two other 20-win clubs is the type of thing that raises the baseball gods' eyebrows, but the postseason is the bare-minimum standard this perennial powerhouse has set. Kim's audition is officially underway, as he links up with the team in Georgia. The Dodgers (22-10) will go for their seventh straight win when they face the Atlanta Braves (14-17) on Saturday night.