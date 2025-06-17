It's been a rough season thus far for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit at 31-39 after Sunday afternoon's 10-1 home loss to the lowly Colorado Rockies. The Braves entered this season with championship-level expectations but stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 start and have been mired in mediocrity in the months since.

Still, that didn't stop Braves manager Brian Snitker from recently getting a distinguished honor as it pertains to the upcoming MLB All-Star game, along with a slew of other personnel around the MLB.

“In addition to Joe Torre and the Yankees' coaches, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt will join Aaron Boone's AL staff. Braves manager Brian Snitker and Marlins manager Clayton McCullough will join Dave Roberts and the Dodgers staff for the NL,” reported MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Perhaps part of the reason for Snitker's selection is the fact that the All-Star game and other related events will be taking place in the city of Atlanta this year for the first time in decades.

Unfortunately for Braves fans, it's not looking likely that the team will have many participants in the festivities.

The Braves have seen major regression from players up and down their roster, and while Ronald Acuna Jr. has mostly looked the part of his old self since returning from ACL surgery, Spencer Strider clearly has some work to do, as he has lost all five starts since returning from his own injury.

While there is still plenty of time to turn things around along with the prospect of a trade boost, things are looking as dire right now for the Braves as they have in years, and it will be interesting to see whether Atlanta will look to be buyers or sellers at the upcoming deadline.

The Braves will next take the field for the first of a three-game series against their divisional rival New York Mets on Tuesday evening at home.