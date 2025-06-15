It's been a rough season so far for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit at 31-38 heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the Colorado Rockies. The Braves have endured multiple brutal losing streaks so far this year, and the team's injury reinforcements have not had the impact on winning that fans were hoping for.

With this being the case, some fans were wondering whether or not the Braves might be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, hoping to retool their roster for the future as opposed to trying to give themselves a chance to compete this year.

However, recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on why this is not expected to be the case.

“GMs who have spoken to Atlanta recently are convinced that Alex Anthopoulos has zero interest in giving up players for prospects at the trade deadline,” reported Nightengale.

The Braves have had mid-season turnarounds under Anthopoulos' leadership before, including most notably the several key trades they made during the 2021 campaign that helped propel them to that year's World Series championship.

A tough season for the Braves

The Braves stumbled out of the gates this year to a record of 0-7 to begin the campaign.

The team then slowly but surely recovered and ultimately pushed their record to a game above .500. That, combined with the fact that the team was getting stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider back from prolonged injury absences around the same time, gave fans plenty of optimism that things may finally be heading in the right direction for the Braves.

However, since then, not much of anything has gone right for Atlanta, as the Braves have seen significant regression at the plate from several of their key players and have also not gotten the anticipated production they were hoping to see from Strider since he returned.

While there is still time to turn things around, the Braves have dug themselves quite a hole as the season approaches its midpoint.