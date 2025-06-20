In 2023, Spencer Strider was named an All-Star and finished in the top five in Cy Young voting. Unfortunately, elbow injuries robbed him of the majority of his 2024 season. Strider had a late start to 2025 as well thanks to his elbow and a hamstring strain. However, his last two starts have been good, and Brian Snitker's starter wants to build on the momentum moving forward.

When Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. made their 2025 debuts, Atlanta was revitalized. However, the Braves have not won more than three games in a row since mid-April. Chris Sale is not the same pitcher he was in 2024 and the offense has struggled mightily.

However, Snitker's ace and No. 2 pitchers shut the New York Mets down to secure Atlanta's first series sweep in two months. Strider put the finishing touches on the series himself, throwing six innings of one-run ball on Thursday.

The 26-year-old flamethrower talked with The Athletic's David O'Brein about what the Braves' main takeaways from the series.

“I feel like that’s the closest we’ve been to playing just a complete series,” Strider said. “We know what we’re capable of. Speaking for myself, and I’m sure for everybody else, it’s just reassuring to go out and have some justification for the work you’ve been doing and that belief that we’ve had this whole time that we can play better baseball.”

According to the former All-Star, this is the first step in a long climb back into contention.

“Now the challenge is to continue to do it, obviously,” Strider said. “It doesn’t get easier from here.”

Securing a sweep over the Mets is huge for Atlanta has they kick off the most important two week stretch of their season so far. Their series against New York was the first of four National League East division series for the Braves. Over the next week and a half, they host the Miami Marlins and the Mets. Next weekend, they go on the road for a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta will go as far as Strider and Acuna Jr. can carry them. However, Snitker's team could be on the brink of a comeback after a tough start.