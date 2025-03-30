The nine-time All-Star, Craig Kimbrel, might be one step closer to suiting up for the Atlanta Braves again. Kimbrel threw live batting practice earlier this week, continuing to build up his arm strength as he attempts to make a return to the major leagues. Now on a minor league deal with the Braves, Kimbrel is expected to remain at the team’s spring training site before eventually joining Triple-A Gwinnett.

“It’ll be awesome if he can come in and do that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’ll be good to see him. God, I loved Craig.”

For Kimbrel, 36, this comeback is about more than just nostalgia. After being released by the Baltimore Orioles late last season following a brutal stretch, Kimbrel is hoping to prove there’s still something left in the tank. From April through early July last season, he was dominant—posting a 2.10 ERA and holding hitters to a .147 batting average in 38 appearances. But a second-half collapse, due in part to back issues, derailed what could have been another strong season.

“Yeah, I know the end of last year was a little tough,” Kimbrel admitted. “But I was trying. I mean, I was battling. I was trying to stay out there, and it wasn’t working out for me for many reasons. But I think I got those reasons taken care of, and I feel pretty good about getting the ball and getting back out there.”

Craig Kimbrel looking to get healthy for the Braves

The Braves, of course, know what a healthy Kimbrel can offer. Drafted by Atlanta in 2008, he debuted in 2010 and quickly became one of the league’s most dominant closers, leading the National League in saves for four consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014. He posted a career-best 1.01 ERA in 2012 and remains fifth all-time with 440 saves.

Kimbrel was still an All-Star as recently as 2023 with the Phillies, and even if his fastball velocity has dipped from his high-90s peak, he believes his stuff is still effective when he’s right physically.

“I’m not throwing 100, but my stuff’s still there,” Kimbrel said. “As soon as I start trying to do more and trying to use my arm, it’s no good. But when my lower half is working, everything else follows.”

Atlanta enters the season with Raisel Iglesias as the established closer, but there’s room for more experienced arms in the bullpen, especially one with Kimbrel’s pedigree. The Braves recently released lefty Jake Diekman and continue to evaluate their depth options.

For now, Kimbrel will treat the next few weeks like his spring training, aiming to be ready should the Braves call on him. And if all goes well, Dirty Craig could be back on a major league mound—this time in a familiar uniform—before long.

“Anytime you can add a bullet like that to your bullpen, a guy with that experience,” Snitker said, “that’d be awesome.”