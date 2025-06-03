The Atlanta Braves made a bold coaching change this week, turning to a familiar name in hopes of reversing a frustrating stretch. Fredi González returns to Atlanta as the team’s new third base coach, replacing Matt Tuiasosopo after a run of base running misfires and offensive inconsistency.

González hasn’t worn a Braves uniform since 2016, when he was dismissed just weeks into the season and succeeded by current manager Brian Snitker. Nearly a decade later, the two men now share the same dugout—though in reversed roles. With Snitker in the final year of his contract and publicly weighing retirement, the timing of González return adds intrigue to a pivotal season.

The move comes as the Braves sit fourth in the NL East at 27–31, trailing the New York Mets by nine and a half games. Atlanta is just ahead of the last-place Miami Marlins and behind both the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. A 3–7 stretch over their last 10 games has only heightened concern around the clubhouse. The team’s official X account (formerly Twitter) announced the news earlier this afternoon.

“The #Braves today have named Fredi González as acting third base coach on the major league staff. Matt Tuiasosopo has accepted a position as minor league infield coordinator.”

The Braves coaching staff is in clear need of sharper execution and renewed energy. Atlanta’s base running issues have been glaring, with multiple runners gunned down at home in recent weeks—most notably Alex Verdugo on May 17th. Eli White’s misread sign in a one-run loss to the San Diego Padres only magnified the mounting frustration. The front office hopes González’s experience can help stabilize these costly lapses.

Tuiasosopo, who was promoted to third base coach ahead of the 2024 season, now transitions into a minor league development role. González, who managed the Braves from 2011 to 2016 and led playoff runs in 2012 and 2013, returns with the goal of refining fundamentals and restoring urgency.

With Snitker’s future uncertain, some are wondering if this reunion also doubles as an early audition. For now, the Braves are turning to a trusted voice—and hoping it’s the spark they desperately need.