Brian Snitker is entering his 10th full season managing the Atlanta Braves—and possibly his last. Snitker, who turns 70 in October, signed a one-year extension through the 2025 season, but he hasn’t committed to managing beyond this year. When asked recently by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale about his future, the Braves skipper didn’t offer clarity, only reflection.

“I still feel really good,” Snitker said. “The 50-number is something I think it’d be kind of cool. But right now, I’m leaning towards getting through today. We’ll play it by ear and see what happens.”

Snitker is in his 49th year with the Braves organization. He began as a minor league player in 1977 before shifting to coaching in 1980. Over the decades, he’s managed at nearly every level of Atlanta’s farm system and has held roles on the big league staff including bullpen and third base coach. He took over as interim manager in May 2016 and was named full-time skipper after that season.

Will Brian Snitker retire or return to the Braves after the 2025 season?

Under his leadership, the Braves have experienced sustained success, winning six consecutive division titles from 2018–2023 and capturing a World Series title in 2021. His 735 managerial wins rank third in franchise history behind Bobby Cox and Frank Selee. Yet despite the accolades, Snitker remains humble and grounded in relationships over results.

“I still pinch myself,” he said. “I drive to the ballpark in the summer, and I can’t believe this is my 10th year. This wasn’t even in the stars. I was proud of my career, and not getting to manage in the big leagues was not going to define my career.”

General manager Alex Anthopoulos echoed the admiration, praising Snitker’s trustworthiness and steady leadership.

“I didn’t know who he was when I got here,” Anthopoulos admitted. “Now, I have the highest level of trust from a personal standpoint, a professional standpoint. He’s authentic and has tremendous integrity.”

If Snitker does step away from the dugout, it may not be a full goodbye. He’s hinted at staying involved in an advisory role—visiting minor league parks, attending spring training, and spending time with his grandchildren.

“Hopefully, I’ll just stay around here,” he said. “Be one of those advisor guys.” Snitker's measured approach to retirement mirrors that of Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who is also in the final year of his contract and undecided on his future. Both managers, born six months apart, are beloved within the game and among their peers.

Said Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch: “When you talk about being a lifer in the sport and giving your time and expertise to the same organization—that’s just a remarkable achievement. He is part of the fabric of the Atlanta Braves.” Whether 2025 is truly Snitker’s final ride or just another chapter remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: whenever he steps aside, Atlanta—and baseball—will miss him dearly.