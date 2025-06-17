The Atlanta Braves have been without outfielder Jurickson Profar for much of the season, as he's been serving an 80-game suspension for PED use. With the team already having played 70 games on the season, Profar is making a step toward his eventual return to the field.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old outfielder is beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Jurickson Profar will begin ramping up his return and is eligible to begin playing for the Braves by July 2.

“Braves' OF Jurickson Profar begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett tonight. He's eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension on July 2.”

Although Profar is due to return in early July, part of his suspension states that if the Braves make the playoffs, he will be unable to participate in the postseason. As of June 17, 2025, Atlanta owns a 31-39 record and is 13 games behind the first-placed New York Mets in the NL East.

After having a career year with the San Diego Padres, the Braves signed Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract. However, after playing in just four games with Atlanta, he was hit with a suspension after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), a performance-enhancing substance that violates MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Expectations are that Jurickson Profar will immediately enter the lineup and start at left field once he officially returns from his PED suspension. The Braves will hope he gets off to a hot start and plays with the same consistency as he did last season. Profar ended the 2024 campaign with a .280 batting average and a .839 OBP (career-high) while recording 158 hits (career-high), 24 home runs (career-high), and 85 RBIs (career-high).

If Profar does return on July 2, then his first game back will be against the Los Angeles Angels in Atlanta. That would be the second contest of a three-game series. So, the team may wait until the following three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that starts on July 4.