The Atlanta Braves have been without outfielder Jurickson Profar for much of the season, as he's been serving an 80-game suspension for PED use. With the team already having played 70 games on the season, Profar is making a step toward his eventual return to the field.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old outfielder is beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Jurickson Profar will begin ramping up his return and is eligible to begin playing for the Braves by July 2.

“Braves' OF Jurickson Profar begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett tonight. He's eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension on July 2.”

Although Profar is due to return in early July, part of his suspension states that if the Braves make the playoffs, he will be unable to participate in the postseason. As of June 17, 2025, Atlanta owns a 31-39 record and is 13 games behind the first-placed New York Mets in the NL East.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Braves News
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues a call with umpire Gabe Morales (47) during the fifth inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Braves’ Brian Snitker joining Dave Roberts’ NL All-Star Game coaching staffJackson Stone ·
Boston Red Sox third base Rafael Devers (11) sits in dugout sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Atlanta kicked the Rafael Devers tires before Giants tradeYasmin Edañol ·
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the pitchers mound to change pitchers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Braves make flurry of roster moves after missing out on Rafael DeversJoey Mistretta ·
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Lee (52) and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) shake hands after a victory against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: What rival GMs think Braves have ‘zero interest’ in doing at trade deadlineJackson Stone ·
image thumbnail
The next star prospect Braves must call up in 2025 MLB seasonChristopher Hennessy ·
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) celebrates with catcher Drake Baldwin (30) after pitching a complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach strengthens All-Star case with dominant complete gameQuinn Allen ·

After having a career year with the San Diego Padres, the Braves signed Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract. However, after playing in just four games with Atlanta, he was hit with a suspension after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), a performance-enhancing substance that violates MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Expectations are that Jurickson Profar will immediately enter the lineup and start at left field once he officially returns from his PED suspension. The Braves will hope he gets off to a hot start and plays with the same consistency as he did last season. Profar ended the 2024 campaign with a .280 batting average and a .839 OBP (career-high) while recording 158 hits (career-high), 24 home runs (career-high), and 85 RBIs (career-high).

If Profar does return on July 2, then his first game back will be against the Los Angeles Angels in Atlanta. That would be the second contest of a three-game series. So, the team may wait until the following three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that starts on July 4.