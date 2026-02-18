The Atlanta Braves are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2026 MLB season, looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether last year. The Braves recently got some rough news on the injury front, as starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach is expected to miss most of the first half of the season due to an elbow ailment.

Recently, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the latest on Atlanta's thinking when it comes to potentially adding more depth to their pitching department in the wake of this injury.

“There have been reports linking the Braves to free-agent starter Lucas Giolito, but any connection between the parties has been overstated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned. The Braves haven’t been involved in Giolito’s market,” reported Burns.

Giolito most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox last season and would certainly provide a reliable veteran presence for Atlanta heading into the season.

However, at this point, it seems that general manager Alex Anthopoulos and company are content with what they have in their pitching room, despite the onslaught of injuries.

Article Continues Below

“…the team remains comfortable with its internal options and hasn’t felt pressed to make a significant addition before opening day, which is March 27,” added Burns.

The good news for Atlanta is that Ronald Acuna Jr. appears to be fully healthy heading into this season, after dealing with multiple ACL tears and various other injuries over the last several years.

The Braves will be hoping to see a bounce back from several players on their roster, including Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and others, who had down years in 2025, which resulted in the team missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In any case, the Braves' 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March. The team is currently taking part in spring training.