Amid a disappointing 27-31 start that has the Atlanta Braves stuck in fourth place in the NL East, Atlanta is back in the spotlight—but not for anything happening on the field. A stunning injury revelation from veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna has added yet another layer of concern to a season already slipping away. According to a report from The Athletic’s David O’Brien, the Atlanta DH has been battling a torn right hip—an issue that had been kept under wraps until now.

Early in the season, fans noticed subtle changes in how Ozuna was used late in games. Despite his strong offensive output, the team often pulled him on the bases. The explanation, it turns out, is far more serious than simple fatigue. The 34-year-old admitted he’s been pushing through a hip issue for weeks.

“I’ve been kind of slow because I don’t want to rotate, because my hip is kind of shut down a little bit,” Ozuna said. “I had a tear (in the) right hip, so I just … keep battling. I’m trying to help my team. That’s the most important thing. I want to be in the lineup every single day, and do everything for my team.”

The injury has prompted questions about the Braves lineup and overall management strategy. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos noted that while Ozuna will continue to play, he’ll have to manage the injury for the rest of the season. Despite minimal rest, Ozuna continues to deliver with a .284 batting average, 10 home runs, and a .901 OPS—production that ranks among the league’s top designated hitters.

This situation could affect more than just game-to-game availability. With Ozuna in the final year of his deal, MLB trade rumors are heating up. If Atlanta falters further in the standings, moving their designated hitter—despite his injury—could net key prospects for a reset.

Fans and analysts are frustrated by the lack of transparency. The team first called Ozuna’s injury minor inflammation. Only now has the real issue—a torn hip—been revealed. The poor communication stands out in a season already filled with setbacks for Atlanta. Jurickson Profar is suspended, and Ronald Acuña Jr. just returned on May 23rd after nearly a year recovering from a torn ACL.

While the Braves continue to lean on Ozuna’s bat, his health casts a long shadow over both the rest of the season and what comes next.