The Atlanta Braves entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations, but a sluggish start and inconsistent performances have tested the patience of their passionate fanbase. While injuries and roster shuffling have played a part, three players in particular, Sean Murphy, Bryce Elder, and Jarred Kelenic, have found themselves at the center of fan frustration. Here’s a closer look at why Braves fans have been fed up with each, and whether the tide may be turning for any of them.

Sean Murphy: From Scapegoat to Sizzling Hot

For much of the past year and a half, Sean Murphy was the Braves’ most polarizing figure. After a stellar first half in 2023 that saw him earn All-Star honors and even some MVP buzz, Murphy’s production cratered down the stretch. Injuries robbed him of his explosiveness both at the plate and behind it in 2024, and his .193 batting average with a 78 wRC+ left fans wondering if Atlanta’s trade for him was a rare misstep by GM Alex Anthopoulos.

The 2025 campaign didn’t start much better. Murphy suffered a cracked rib in spring training, missing the beginning of the season. With the emergence of catching prospect Drake Baldwin and memories of Murphy’s struggles still fresh, a vocal segment of Braves fans openly called for his replacement.

Yet, since returning from injury, Murphy has flipped the script. He leads the team in home runs, and his recent hot streak (.320/.393/.760 over his last seven games) has silenced many doubters. Despite a batting average hovering near the Mendoza Line, his power and clutch hitting, especially with runners in scoring position, where he boasts a 1.333 OPS, have been crucial in Atlanta’s turnaround.

Still, the scars of 2024 linger, and fans remain wary. If Murphy’s production dips again, especially as the season grinds on, expect the grumbling to return. For now, though, he’s proving why the Braves invested so much in him.

Bryce Elder: The Rotation’s Rollercoaster

Bryce Elder’s journey with the Braves has been a study in extremes. After a breakout 2023 season (12-4, 3.81 ERA, All-Star selection), Elder’s inconsistency in 2024 saw him shuttling between the majors and Triple-A. Hopes for a rebound in 2025 were quickly dashed when he was shelled for nine hits and five runs in his second start, ballooning his ERA to 7.20.

The decision to keep Elder on the roster while optioning promising youngster AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A infuriated fans, who felt the front office was clinging to past performance rather than current form. Social media lit up with calls for Elder’s demotion, especially as his home run rate spiked to an alarming 3.6 per nine innings and the Braves languished in last place in the NL East.

Ironically, just as Elder began to show signs of righting the ship, posting a 3.10 ERA over his last five starts, he was sent down to Triple-A to make room for Spencer Strider’s return. While there’s hope he could return if his minor league performance holds, the patience of Braves fans has worn thin. Many see Elder as a potential trade chip rather than a long-term rotation solution, especially with the team’s depth and the pressing need for offensive upgrades.

Jarred Kelenic: The Disappearing Act in Left Field

Jarred Kelenic arrived in Atlanta with the hope that a change of scenery would unlock the potential that made him a top prospect in Seattle. Unfortunately, his 2025 season has only added to the frustration for both Braves and Mariners fans. Kelenic is hitting just .167 with a .534 OPS, and his struggles against right-handed pitching have cost him playing time and sent him down to Triple-A

Worse, Kelenic’s on-field decisions have drawn the ire of teammates and fans alike. In a recent game against the Twins, he was tagged out after admiring what he thought was a home run, an episode that sparked internal controversy and highlighted the same maturity issues that plagued him in Seattle.

Kelenic’s inability to meet expectations is a bitter pill for Braves fans, who envisioned him forming a dynamic outfield with Ronald Acuña Jr. Instead, his lack of production and questionable hustle have made him a lightning rod for criticism. With Alex Verdugo back in action and Acuna’s return on the horizon, Kelenic’s window to prove himself has now closed.

The Braves’ slow start has magnified every misstep, and for Sean Murphy, Bryce Elder, and Jarred Kelenic, the margin for error is razor-thin. While Murphy’s resurgence has bought him some goodwill, Elder and Kelenic remain on the hot seat. If Atlanta is to climb back into contention, these three must either win back the fans, or risk being remembered as the faces of a season gone sideways.