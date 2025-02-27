The Atlanta Braves are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 MLB season by participating in Spring Training. The 2025 campaign will be filled with expectations for the Braves, who are coming off of an injury-riddled 2024 season that saw them lose in the NLDS to the San Diego Padres.

The biggest move of the offseason for Atlanta was signing former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar to a three-year contract. With Ronald Acuna out of the lineup for at least the opening portion of the season due to an ACL tear, Profar has been leading off for the Braves so far in spring training, a trend which figures to continue into the regular season.

Thus far, Profar's new teammates have been impressed by what they've seen.