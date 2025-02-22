For the Atlanta Braves, their star pitcher, Spencer Strider, receives an encouraging injury update after an encouraging injury update. As Spring Training has officially kicked off, it's more of the same from the Braves star. He said via David O'Brien of The Athletic about his progression and what he's seeing.

“Obviously, I haven’t been on a mound in pants and cleats and a jersey in a while,” said Strider, describing how being in uniform for Friday’s session got his juices going more than throwing off a bullpen mound.

“Not to be cliche or cheesy or anything, but of course, you do miss the game, and you miss doing what you do. And definitely, standing out there, you get touched back with like, man, I just love being out here. So that’s always exciting.”

Strider is excited about his return, and for good reason. In his 2023 season, he convincingly made his mark. For starters, Strider made his first All-Star game. However, he led the MLB in wins (20) and strikeouts (281). Also, his command was elite, as he only walked 58 batters.

There's plenty of encouragement about Strider's progression. Still, his high velocity and high usage could make it a concern going down the road.

Spencer Strider's injury update is crucial for the Braves

It's not only Strider who is out with an injury. Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is also sidelined. The latter tore his ACL last season, which seemed to effectively end the Braves season. The duo's impact goes beyond their respective statistical averages. They've been the bread and butter of the team.

Even with the two stars out, they still finished second in the National League East, only behind the New York Mets. Still, there are some concerns with the team. For example, there was a rumor that stated that the Braves had a Strider and Acuña reason for a slow-playing offseason.

As a result, they've been a bit more cautious about signing free agents. After all, Strider is 26 and Acuña is 27, respectively. Either way, Strider has been eager to get back onto the diamond.

“I’ve obviously been through this process before, and I know what that feeling’s like,” Strider said. “So I feel like I have a better appreciation for it.”

Likely, Strider won't start at the beginnning of the season for the Braves. However, with his rehab and his optimistic approach, he could be back on the field before anyone knows it.