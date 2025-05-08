The Baltimore Orioles have been considered a legitimate contender over the last few seasons, but the last two years have resulted in playoff disappointment. As for 2025, it's nothing to write home about so far. The O's are at the bottom of the American League East with a 13-22 record, sitting seven games back of the first-place New York Yankees.

But despite their struggles, GM Mike Elias firmly believes the Orioles can still be a playoff team this fall, as he discussed on The Show podcast with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman:

Yes, the Orioles can definitely still be a playoff team. We're only 35 games into the season. But, they also play in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. Baltimore needs to figure it out sooner rather than later.

Elias said last week he's very confident in skipper Brandon Hyde and his ability to help turn things around:

“Very confident in Brandon Hyde,” Elias said, via MLB.com. “When we’re experiencing failure, it’s really important in that job — and in my job, too — to be consistent with your approach, and he’s doing that. … Since this team started kind of coming together in 2022, it’s been a very consistent place, and it still is that way to me and the people that are down there all the time. He’s right in the middle of all that. …

“He knows baseball really well. He’s a good evaluator. He uses information at his disposal in a way that is intelligent, but also in a way that cares for his players. He’s a tough guy. This is wearing on both of us, but he’s handling it well.”

The Orioles are doing essentially nothing right. They're 22nd in runs scored, 26th in hits, and 26th in team average. On the hill, Baltimore has an atrocious 5.50 ERA. While the Orioles are dealing with several injuries, the reality is they shouldn't be playing this poorly.

Hopefully, they can figure it out soon. The Orioles are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.