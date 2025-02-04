The Boston Red Sox have made additions this offseason that should have them in the American League playoff conversation. They traded for Garrett Crochet and signed Walker Buehler to bolster their rotation. But their offense has needed a jolt, especially in the infield. Alex Bregman has been a long-rumored connection due to his time with Alex Cora in Houston. But MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Red Sox and Cardinals have discussed a Nolan Arenado trade.

“The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says, Morosi posted on social media. He says that Bregman would be affected if the trade goes through and notes a connection between St Louis and Boston. “Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston's prospects.” Bloom is currently an advisor for St Louis and was Boston's Chief Baseball Officer from 2020-23.

The Red Sox just sent four of their best prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Crochet. But the pipeline Bloom helped build still has gems he could pick from. With the Cardinals having a weak pipeline, he needs to start stocking it to start their rebuild.

Making a big deal for Arenado would help the Red Sox' lineup and infield. But would Bregman be a better fit?

Should the Red Sox add Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman?

The Red Sox are courting two potential Hall of Fame third basemen this offseason. But they already have one of those in Rafael Devers, who is signed through 2034. He is their franchise player and won't be moved off the hot corner for either player. Both Arenado and Bregman have said they are willing to move to second base for a new team. The good news for them is Boston has no MLB second basemen.

The Red Sox now have to decide between giving up assets for three years of Arenado or signing Bregman. Their core around Devers is very young and their pipeline should continue to produce MLB starters. Bregman is three years older than Arenado plus has connections to Cora. That alone should make him the early leader in this race.

But the Bregman contract conversations are what has kept him available late into the offseason. Original reports signaled that he wanted to sign a $350 million deal like Manny Machado did with the Padres. But teams did not respond to that. If the Red Sox could get him at a reasonable cap hit, they could pay him for seven years and get more prime years out of him than Arenado.