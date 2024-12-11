After missing out on Juan Soto and Max Fried, the Boston Red Sox have made a splash.

The AL East ball club is finalizing a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Via Jeff Passan:

“BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. The deal is in the medical phase. Not official, but trending toward it.”

This is the definition of a blockbuster for Boston. Crochet is one of the best starters in the game and has been on the trade market for the entire offseason so far, with numerous suitors.

Passan also reported that numerous prospects are heading back to Chicago in the deal. The Red Sox have one of the deepest systems in the big leagues. Here's the full package, per Ken Rosenthal:

“White Sox acquiring Garrett Crochet from Red Sox for catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic.”

Teel and Montgomery are top-five prospects for Boston. Teel is expected to make his MLB debut next season, while Montgomery is much younger and will be more of a project for the rebuilding White Sox.

Crochet had a solid 2024 campaign for Chicago, posting a 3.58 ERA. While his 6-12 record doesn't exactly look great, the southpaw struck out 209 hitters in 146 innings of work while walking just 33. Crochet was named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. Last season was his first as a member of a big league rotation.

The former Tennessee Volunteer is under team control until 2026 and will immediately become the Red Sox ace. He averaged 97.2 MPH on his fastball in '24 and led the MLB in strikeout rate at 35.1%. Crochet will headline a rotation rounded out by Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Richard Fitts or Cooper Criswell. Lucas Giolito will also return at some point in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John.