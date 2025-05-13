Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox are in Detroit to start the week for a three-game series at Comerica Park versus the Detroit Tigers. While it seems just a regular series between two American League teams, it means a little more to everyone who invested their attention in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes back in the offseason.

Bregman was heavily linked to the Tigers during his free agency before ultimately deciding to take his talents to Beantown by signing a three-year contract worth $120 million with the Red Sox.

Before Monday's series opener against the Tigers, the 31-year-old third baseman shared some of his thoughts about the drama and his decision to choose Boston over Detroit and the other teams that pursued him in free agency.

Via Jason Beck of MLB.com:

“Obviously, I was really close [to signing],” Bregman said Monday afternoon, echoing remarks he made in Spring Training. “But I made my decision to come here [to the Red Sox], been super happy to be here, really enjoyed my time being with my teammates. Obviously, they have an incredible ballclub over there, first place in the American League, playing exceptionally well, can really pitch, can really hit, play good defense. We’ve definitely got our hands full this series.”

Bregman, whose contract with the Red Sox includes opt-outs after the 2025 season and the 2026 campaign, entered the Tigers series with solid numbers so far in his stint with Boston. Through his first 41 games in a Boston uniform, the two-time American League All-Star and two-time World Series champion batted 311/.384/.567 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs across 185 plate appearances.

As for the Red Sox, they are looking to catch up to the New York Yankees atop the American League East division table. Monday started with the Yankees atop the division with a 23-17 record while the Red Sox are second in the AL East with a 22-20 slate.