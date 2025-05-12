ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

MLB action continues on this Monday night as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for the start of this upcoming three-game series in the American League. The Boston Red Sox will visit the Detroit Tigers as both teams are firmly in the hunt for their respective divisions. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Tanner Houck (RHP) vs. Jackson Jobe (RHP)

Tanner Houck (0-2) with a 6.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 K, 41.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. TEX – 4.2 IP, 2 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (0-2) with an 8.63 ERA, .340 OBA, 21 K, 24.0 IP

Jackson Jobe (2-0) with a 4.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 K, 27.2 IP

Last Start: (W) @ COL – 3.2 IP, 2 K, 6 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with an 2.70 ERA, .257 OBA, 9 K, 10.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Tigers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -102

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: NESN, FanDuel Sports Detroit, MLB.TV

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox are currently second in the American League East, just two games back of the leading New York Yankees. They're sitting at one game above .500 as they close their series with the Royals looking for the 2-1 win in the upcoming rubber match. They've been sliding a bit with a 4-6 record over their last 10 games, so they'll need to pick things up if they want to keep pace with their biggest rival in the division.

Both Alex Bregman and Trevor Story have been massive additions to this lineup as they're both within the team's top-3 in batting statistics. Alex Bregman is almost powering this offense single-handedly while leading the team in average (.319), HR (9), RBI (31), OBP (.392), and hits (51). He also ranks eighth league-wide in RBI and his .974 OPS is fifth-best in the majors. With this sort of spark plug leading their lineup, the Red Sox can certainly make some noise this season.

Tanner Houck will take the mound looking for his first win on the season, 0-2 on the road thus far. He's been shelled in opposing ball parks with an ERA up at 8.63, but much of that is due to a road game against the Rays where he allowed 11 runs. Aside from that, he's kept his earned runs under four during his last four starts and the Red Sox managed a win during his most recent appearance.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are currently leading the American League Central by 2.5 games and are looking to repeat as champions once again. They've been hot over their last 10 with an 8-2 record as they look for their third-consecutive series win during that stretch against the Texas Rangers. They're certainly looking like a capable lineup and currently have the sixth-shortest betting odds to win the World Series at +1400.

The Tigers are led by a young core of batters that includes Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter. Torkelson is having a particularly good year with his power hitting, ranking seventh in MLB with 10 home runs and fifth in RBI with 32. Combine that with the lineup's ability to get on-base and the Tigers become a team no one wants to see get hot if you're in their ball park. They recently notched back-to-back games of 10 or more runs and will be looking to improve upon their solid 14-4 record at home.

Jackson Jobe will get the start as the entirety of this Tigers' pitching staff has been paying well as of late. They're tied-16th in MLB with 13 quality starts, but it's their 26-14 overall record that really tells the story in how well this rotation has worked with the bullpen. The Tigers have managed wins in all five starts that Jobe has appeared in this season, making him their good-luck charm through this early portion.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

We'll have two scrappy teams meeting for this upcoming series as both will be in clear contention of the American League Postseason. The Tigers are certainly the hotter team at the moment and they'll be playing being a comfortable 14-4 record at home. Furthermore, Jackson Jobe has been a reliable pitcher and despite giving up six runs in his last start, the Tigers have found ways to win with him on the mound this season.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Detroit Tigers to earn this win at home over Boston behind their offensive production.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers ML (-116)