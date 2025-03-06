The Boston Red Sox are entering the 2025 season with a renewed sense of confidence, and manager Alex Cora believes he knows why. In a recent interview, Cora highlighted the stark difference between last year’s roster and the current team, saying, “Last year we had a lot of kids in the clubhouse that didn’t know what it takes to win. Now, we’ve got adults in the room.”

Boston’s offseason moves have dramatically reshaped the clubhouse, bringing in experienced players like Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet. Cora’s comments reflect the importance of leadership and experience in building a competitive team, something the Red Sox have lacked in recent seasons.

One of the biggest storylines in Red Sox camp has been the positioning of Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. Devers has struggled defensively at third base but has made it clear he doesn’t want to move to designated hitter. Bregman, meanwhile, has expressed a willingness to play wherever he’s needed, even second base.

While speculation continues, Cora insists there’s no internal conflict. “It’s early to decide who is going to be where,” Cora said. “Decisions will be made in a few weeks, and there’s going to be people upset. But that’s the good thing about having good players.”

Red Sox enter 2025 with an improved roster with proven veteran leadership

Bregman’s leadership has already made an impact. Cora compared him to former Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia, noting his strong baseball IQ and influence in the clubhouse. “He’s going to challenge everybody in this room,” Cora said. “He understands baseball, and I truly believe we needed someone like that.”

Beyond the infield situation, Boston’s roster looks significantly improved from last year. The Red Sox bolstered their rotation with the additions of Buehler and Crochet, forming a six-man rotation alongside Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito. With question marks surrounding Buehler and Giolito due to past injuries, having depth in the rotation will be crucial.

The bullpen also received reinforcements with the signings of Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman, who are expected to compete for the closer role. Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock will provide additional depth in relief. Cora emphasized that beyond the talent upgrades, the biggest difference heading into 2025 is the team’s mentality. He believes that having seasoned veterans who understand winning baseball will be key in guiding the younger players and helping Boston return to postseason contention.

“We’ve made a lot of good moves this year,” Devers said. “We’re a really good team. I think we have a good opportunity to make it to the playoffs and play winning baseball.” With leadership in place and a deeper roster, the Red Sox are poised to be much more competitive in 2025.