The Boston Red Sox made the biggest trade at last year's Winter Meetings, picking up Garrett Crochet. Now, they are back in Orlando, courting one of the market's top free agents. The MLB free agency stove is heating up, and the Red Sox are talking to Pete Alonso once again. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com broke the news on Tuesday.

“Red Sox have met with Pete Alonso on Zoom recently and are trying to schedule an in-person sit-down here in Orlando, we’ve heard. Person with knowledge of the bidding says it would be surprising for a deal (with any club) to come together by the end of the week but, as always, only takes one call,” Cotillo reported.

Alonso was a free agent last season, but did not get a long-term contract. That sent him back to the New York Mets on a deal with a player option after the 2025 season. He declined the option, landing back in the free-agent pool once again this year.

Article Continues Below

Alonso is a first baseman with decent defensive metrics but an elite power bat. That could land him in Boston as a Tristan Casas injury replacement and a designated hitter in certain games as well. His right-handed swing and the Green Monster could be a perfect fit.

But the Mets just lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, which could put Steve Cohen's full attention on Alonso. Their collapse in September has already led to some huge changes, and losing another fan favorite could be disastrous for Cohen. Keeping Alonso would help the Mets get into the playoffs next year, but the Red Sox also have money to spend.

The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers last season, but Alex Bregman opted out of his contract. There is a lot to watch around Boston this winter, and Alonso could be the next piece. What would Alonso's contract look like?