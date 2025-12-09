The Los Angeles Dodgers’ battered bullpen pushed them into the Edwin Diaz chase, with Jon Heyman reporting Tuesday morning that the Dodgers had officially joined a race already buzzing with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. Not long after Heyman's report dropped, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported an agreement had been reached between Diaz and Los Angeles. The deal has been confirmed by multiple other media reports, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting a three-year, $69 million agreement.

The Dodgers needed relief help after a season marked by blown saves and late-inning collapses, with the Tanner Scott addition failing miserably and injuries throughout the bullpen not helping matters. Los Angeles even turned to Roki Sasaki as a closer in the playoffs. While the Dodgers were still able to win another World Series, they clearly wanted to bolster their bullpen so it wouldn't be a liability again.

Diaz fits the mold of a star who changes a bullpen’s heartbeat as one of baseball’s most electric relievers. This past season, he posted a strong rebound year, regained his signature velocity, and reminded the league why he once controlled ninth innings with ease. He racked up 28 saves and posted a 1.63 ERA.

