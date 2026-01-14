The Boston Red Sox will not stop making moves this offseason to improve the roster for 2026. The Red Sox are a very good team that almost beat the New York Yankees in the WildCard round last postseason. This year, they are trying to solidify a dominant pitching rotation led by Garrett Crochet.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox finalized a contract for left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez. Suarez was a dominant southpaw for the Philadelphia Phillies over the last few seasons. The contract for Suarez is for five seasons and is worth approximately $130 million.

Boston has now added Sonny Gray and Suarez this offseason to build a strong trio of starters. They even have Brayan Bello as well. Suarez has been in the league since 2018. He's been a starter since 2021, where he took off running. In 12 starts, Suarez had a 1.36 ERA and worked his way up to a career-high WAR of 5.6. He was a 2.4-2.6 WAR player for the next three seasons, and in 2025, Suarez had a WAR of 4.7. He is a very valuable starting pitcher.

Suarez ended 2025 with a 3.20 ERA in 157.1 innings. He struck out 151 hitters and walked only 38. The Red Sox are going to get a very good left-handed pitcher who can eat up innings. He will be in a new league compared to the NL, but it should not take him long to adjust. Suarez will likely be third in the rotation, just as he was with the Phillies behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Boston now has a ton of depth in the rotation. Kyle Harrison, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Patrick Sandoval, and Kutter Crawford are all capable of starting. Look for them to continue making moves as they have all offseason long to thin out the rotation by getting other assets to improve the roster.