A Boston Red Sox fan had a crazy celebration after left fielder Jarren Duran's leadoff home run. Boston has had a trying season so far, especially since the franchise was coming into it expecting to break a three-year playoff drought. The Red Sox currently sit at 26-26 and in third place in the AL East. The New York Yankees are leading this division at 30-20 overall.

This organization has had plenty of underlying drama and issues this year. However, a leadoff home run from Jarren Duran provided a light moment when a fan drenched himself in milk in celebration. The highlight justifiably went viral.

What was that?! 😂 A guy just poured milk on himself after Jarren Duran's home run🥛 pic.twitter.com/qWOpmsRy1S — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 24, 2025

Despite the slow start that Rafael Devers got off to, as the three-time All-Star has gained his rhythm, so has the offense. The Red Sox are scoring 4.98 runs per contest, ranking sixth in the MLB. The pitching, however, is 23rd in runs allowed per game, which is not the level this team needs to return to the postseason. There's still plenty of time, and the Red Sox are technically in the thick of the hunt for a Wild Card slot. But there needs to be a considerable jump in consistency for Boston to give teams like the Yankees a real scare.

The fans, however, still clearly believe in the franchise, as they always do. And Duran gave them something to cheer about in extraordinary fashion on Saturday. This team still has all of its goals ahead of it, but there's a lot of work to be done.