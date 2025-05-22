The Boston Red Sox might be in the race in the American League East, but it has been rough. Alex Cora and Rafael Devers found themselves at odds over which position the 28-year-old will be playing at. The Red Sox manager approached Devers about moving over to first base to fill in for Triston Casas. Their star is against the change, which impacts how the team moves forward.

Boston is always a team to watch when it comes to the big names in every free agency cycle. This winter, experts expect New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso to opt out of his contract, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden. Contenders will line up to offer him that kind of contract and adjust their team around him.

“If he doesn’t stay in New York, Alonso would be a fit with several teams including the Phillies (Bryce Harper would seem willing to move back to the outfield for him), Cubs (they would have to be interested if they lose out on Tucker), Rangers and Mariners (both would benefit from his power bat and leadership, as would the Red Sox, particularly if they keep Rafael Devers at DH),” Bowden said.

Boston brought in Alex Bregman last winter, forcing Cora to move Devers away from his native position at third base. The three-time All-Star has been serving as the Red Sox's designated hitter since the start of the season. After a slow start, Devers broke out of his slump and leads an offense that is in the top 10 of average and power in Major League Baseball.

While the drama surrounding Devers' position is a distraction, it could end up working out if they sign Alonso. Alternatively, his refusal to play first base could dissuade him from coming to Boston because of concerns surrounding their leader.

For now, Devers and the Red Sox need to maintain their focus on the here and now. They are currently jockeying with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays for the second spot in their division behind the New York Yankees. The AL is as competitive as ever, and Boston's easies road to the playoffs is winning the division.

Regardless of what happens down the stretch of the season, Devers and Cora's relationship will play a large role.