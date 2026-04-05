Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Mookie Betts after the shortstop exited Saturday's 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals with right lower back pain.

Betts' injury occurred in the first inning while running the bases. After drawing a full-count walk, he scored from first on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman, giving the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. However, the effort appeared to aggravate his back, as he walked slowly to the dugout and did not return for the bottom half of the inning. Miguel Rojas replaced him at shortstop.

Roberts confirmed postgame that Betts would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the issue. While the team is awaiting results, the manager described the injury as “more moderate than significant,” indicating optimism that it is not serious. Still, the 33-year-old is expected to miss at least a few games and will not play in Sunday's series finale.

Los Angeles (6-2) are already preparing contingency plans. Roberts stated the team will likely add another player for infield depth, with Hyeseong Kim considered the primary call-up option. Currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kim has gone 9-for-26 with an .823 OPS through six games this season and was conspicuously absent from the lineup Saturday, hinting at a potential promotion. Alex Freeland and Rojas are also likely to share shortstop duties in Betts' absence.

An injured list stint remains a strong possibility regardless of MRI results. With a three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Monday on artificial turf, the Dodgers may act cautiously to avoid further strain. Teams typically limit the use of players recovering from back issues on turf due to increased physical impact.

Betts had played every inning for Los Angeles this season before the injury. He is off to a slow start offensively, hitting .179/.281/.429 with two home runs across 32 plate appearances after putting up a .258/.326/.406 line with 20 homers and a 104 wRC+ in 2025.

With 23 runs and 32 hits over their last two games, the Dodgers' offense is gaining momentum, but Betts' absence presents an early-season challenge for the reigning champions.