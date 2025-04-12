The Red Sox are hoping to return to glory in 2025, and a big part of their hopes revolve around their starting pitching rotation. The biggest move they made in the offseason was trading for powerful left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, and he is off to a notable start with his new team.

The Red Sox suffered a key blow early in the season when starting catcher Connor Wong suffered a broken hand and was placed on the Injured List. As a result, the Red Sox signed veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal to a minor league contract. Once Grandal gets a few games under his belt, the Red Sox could elevate him to the big league club.

If they do, the move will get the stamp of approval from Crochet. The two worked together when both were with the Chicago White Sox. Crochet believes that Grandal is a true professional who brings out the best in his teammates.

“Some of the best preparation I’ve ever seen,” Crochet said, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo. “Good work ethic. I just recall, when me and him played together, as soon as I’d get to the field, I’d get to the weight room and he’d already be in there going through his prep routine seven hours before the game. Always known to be a hard-worker and very heavily prepared.”

Red Sox are depending on Crochet and Walker Buehler at the top of the rotation

Crochet made a name for himself while pitching for the White Sox last season. The 6-6, 245-pound southpaw was an All-Star last season, striking out 209 batters in 146.0 innings. While he had a 6-12 record, he had a 3.58 earned run average for a team that set the record for the most losses in the modern era.

He is off to an excellent start with the Red Sox. Crochet has a 1.45 ERA in his first 18.2 innings, striking out 17 batters and compiling a 1-1 record. He is scheduled to start Boston's Sunday afternoon game against the White Sox in Chicago.

Grandal has played 13 seasons in the big leagues, including four years as a primary catcher for the White Sox. He has hit 194 home runs in his career and driven in 592 runs. Grandal is a two-time All-Star, and he had his best season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 when he hammered 28 home runs and drove in 77 runs.

The catcher is known for his framing ability behind the plate, but he has struggled when it comes to throwing out base runners at this point in his career. Grandal played for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.