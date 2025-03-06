Boston Red Sox newcomer Garrett Crochet acknowledged being impressed by the support his team received at spring training. Crochet landed with Boston after the Chicago White Sox traded him this offseason. While the Red Sox were just a .500 team in 2024, Crochet endured a record-breaking 121-loss season with Chicago last year. So the change in team atmosphere is palpable.

Beyond fan support, Crochet felt welcomed by the Red Sox organization and his teammates. “Right away, I felt like I belonged… I think that everyone is just getting along really well. The camaraderie is really good,” Crochet said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“Tons of communication from hitters and pitchers, and guys are really meshing well together. I feel like you don't get that too often at this point in the year. Guys tend to be in their own positional groups, just because that's how the schedule is laid out. But I feel like so far, there's been some good overlap,” Crochet added.

Garrett Crochet has enjoyed changing from White to Red Sox

The 25-year-old lefty enjoyed a dominant season in Chicago last year, his first as a starter. Crochet had a 3.58 ERA, 115 ERA+ and 1.068 WHIP with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings, earning his first career All-Star Game selection.

The White Sox attempted to move him during the season but were unable to do so, waiting until December to make a deal with the Red Sox. The sixth-year hurler and Boston have already discussed a potential contract extension that would avoid arbitration in 2026 and keep Crochet with the team long term.

Crochet’s experience with the Red Sox is in line with fellow newcomer Alex Bregman’s, after the veteran third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston this offseason. Bregman immediately began bonding with the Red Sox’s top prospects, creating a rapport with the organization’s future.

However, not everyone in Boston has such a rosy outlook on the 2025 season. Reports indicate that three-time All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers is uncomfortable with the Bregman signing. Devers is unwilling to switch to designated hitter and insists on remaining the team’s starting third baseman.

While the situation is likely overblown, particularly because Bregman seems willing to move to second base, it could become an issue if Devers continues playing substandard defense. The 28-year-old veteran has led the league in errors in seven of his eight seasons in the majors. Bregman, on the other hand, won a Gold Glove for his work at third base in 2024.

While it may take some Phil Jackson-level ego managing from Alex Cora, the team will ultimately figure out who plays where – including top prospect Roman Anthony, who should make the Opening Day roster. When the Red Sox get their lineup sorted out, they'll compete for the division title this season.