The Boston Red Sox's fanbase, known as “Red Sox Nation,” has a reputation for being one of baseball's best. Two of the Red Sox's newcomers, pitcher Garrett Crochet and infielder Alex Bregman, were impressed by the fan support at spring training.

“Just having some good fan turnout helped a lot,” Crochet said via MLB.com. “That's probably the most people I've thrown in front of in Spring Training so it's cool to kind of get the juices going early.”

Despite being surrounded by speculation as to what position he will play in Boston, Bregman was still impressed by how many Red Sox fans showed up.

“It was great. It was a packed house today, which is pretty cool,” Bregman said. “Pretty awesome for a Spring Training game, and I could definitely feel the energy.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora does not believe Bregman is letting the distraction get to him as he is focused on preparing for the first season with his new team.

“For him, that's the norm, the way he goes about it, the intensity,” Cora said. “This is Spring Training and it's serious [for him]. Every repetition, every pitch. Communication with the players. That's the part people here, they’ve never seen. I’ve seen it. I know it.

“I know how it works. You better be ready as a coach, because every day he's going to come up with stuff, and he wants us to win. He wants to be a part of this. He's enjoying it. And I think that wall is going to play.”

The Red Sox are looking to reclaim their spot as a contender in the American League after not being much of a threat for the previous three seasons.

Craig Breslow weighs in on Red Sox's 3B situation

With spring training underway, there is no clear answer as to who will play third base for the Boston Red Sox this season. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow weighed in on the situation.

“These things tend to have a way of working themselves out,” Breslow told MassLive’s Sean McAdam. “This is not the first situation where a player’s been outspoken about something that they take a lot of pride in. And that’s OK. Like I said, they tend to work themselves out.”

Breslow believes the Red Sox are in a good position from a roster perspective.

“I think having really good players that are talking about positions is not a terrible place to be in,” Breslow said. “I said it when we were talking about Alex (Bregman) and introducing him, that my obligation is to put the best team on the field, on both offense and defense that I can possibly can.”

Bregman will aim to help the Red Sox find their way back into the postseason for the first time since 2021.