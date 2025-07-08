The Boston Red Sox are riding a four-game winning streak and gaining ground in the AL East, but the biggest boost might still be coming. Alex Bregman’s injury update on Monday came with real optimism, as the star third baseman told reporters he’s targeting a return before or just after the MLB All-Star break 2025.

Speaking to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, Bregman revealed he’s feeling close to game-ready and hopeful to return to the lineup sooner rather than later. Smith later shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Trending toward a return here really quickly whether it's the end of this week or the first game after the break. One of those two. But hoping it will be the end of this week.”

Bregman has been sidelined since May 23rd with a strained right quadriceps. Monday marked his 40th missed game of the season, but the veteran slugger says he may avoid a rehab assignment altogether. That would be a welcome development for a Red Sox team currently sitting at 47-45 and in striking distance of a postseason spot.

Prior to the injury, the two-time World Series champion was slashing .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Since signing a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston in February, he quickly emerged as a central piece of the Red Sox offense, taking over at third base while Rafael Devers shifted to designated hitter. His early-season highlights included a five-hit, two-homer game against the Tampa Bay Rays and recognition as AL Player of the Week

His return could be pivotal in a potential Red Sox playoff push. The team currently sits fourth in the AL East, just 6.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, three games back of the second-place New York Yankees, and two behind the Rays. With Bregman back in the lineup, Boston would regain a reliable middle-of-the-order bat capable of shifting close games in their favor.

Bregman noted that he doesn’t expect to participate in the All-Star Game itself, despite being named as a reserve. Instead, he plans to keep training through the break and may attend the Home Run Derby as a spectator.

While Boston has posted a strong 7-3 record over their last 10 games, including wins in seven of their last eight, adding Bregman back into the mix could be a game-changer. His injury update comes at a pivotal time, as the Red Sox aim to carry momentum out of the break and strengthen their hold in the Wild Card race.

If his quad holds up and he returns in form, Bregman could be the missing piece the club needs to make serious noise in the second half of the season.