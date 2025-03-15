The Boston Red Sox wanted to add pitching help this past offseason. As a result, the Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Not only is Crochet set to help the ball club, but he will reportedly lead the team into the regular season, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.

“Garrett Crochet will start Opening Day for the Red Sox,” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 25-year-old left-handed hurler made his big league debut in 2020 with the White Sox. He began his MLB career as a reliever, as Crochet did not start a game at the big league level until 2024. However, his 2024 campaign was quite impressive.

Although the White Sox endured a miserable season, Crochet pitched to a 3.58 ERA while striking out 209 hitters across 32 starts. It was quite the reliever-turned-starter transition to say the least.

Crochet is now set to lead a Red Sox team with hopes of contending in 2025. Manager Alex Cora seems to have confidence in him. Boston needed an ace and it now appears they have one. Do the Red Sox have enough overall pitching, however?

In addition to Crochet, Boston also added Walker Buehler to the rotation in the offseason. They will be joined by Tanner Houck in the starting rotation. Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are both injured, so it remains to be seen when they will return. The Red Sox have other pitching options, but injuries are already beginning to play an unfortunate role.

Perhaps Boston will attempt to add more pitching help at some point down the road. At the very least, the Red Sox have an ace who features a Cy Young-caliber ceiling. It will be interesting to see how Garrett Crochet fares with the big market Red Sox after previously pitching for a struggling White Sox ball club, though.