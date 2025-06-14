Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet is expected to throw a lot of innings this season for the team. He did just that on Friday, helping lift the Red Sox to a big 2-1 win over the New York Yankees. Crochet tipped his cap to a teammate though after the victory.

Crochet said that team slugger Carlos Narvaez came up big for the club. Narvaez finished the contest with an RBI single that made the difference in the game.

“His at-bats at the plate late in crunch time — just never gives in,” Crochet said, per MassLive.

Narvaez also made a huge defensive play that stopped a late Yankees run, when he tagged Anthony Volpe out at third base in the 10th. Ironically, Narvaez and Crochet both joined the Red Sox on the same day. Narvaez was traded to Boston from the Yankees last December.

“You talk to him and you forget he’s still classified as a rookie. It’s really special. He really calls games like he’s been doing it for 10 years in The Show,” Crochet added about his teammate.

Crochet lasted on the mound for eight plus innings in Friday's game. This season, the hurler holds a 6-4 record. He also has posted a 2.24 ERA with 117 strikeouts.

Following the win, the Red Sox now sit at 35-36 on the year.

The Red Sox have had the Yankees' number lately

Boston has now won six of their last 10 contests, following Friday's game. The Red Sox have done well in the last few weeks against the Yankees, winning three of the last four games between the clubs.

Crochet is one of several new players for the club this year. He was acquired from the Chicago White Sox during the last offseason. The new Red Sox pitcher is trying to help Boston get back to the postseason, but it has been a disappointing campaign.

The Red Sox take on the Yankees again on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 ET. New York is 42-26 on the year, and first in the American League East.