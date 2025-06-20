The Boston Red Sox have been hot in the news lately after trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. With many speculating on the direction the franchise is going, one insider explains what the organization must do after making the trade.

During an appearance on the MLB Network, insider Jon Heyman claims that the Red Sox must sign both Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony to long-term contracts. Heyman believes that Bregman is going to use his opt-out after this season, so finding a way to keep him in Boston is a must. Additionally, with Anthony being the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, signing him for the long term could be another way to win back the fan base.

“I get what the Red Sox did. I do believe it's about the culture, to some degree, and I understand $30 million is a lot of money for a DH… But they have work to do in terms of the fans… [Boston] should start with Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony… To me, [the Red Sox have] gotta sign Bregman, gotta sign Roman Anthony.”

"To me, [the Red Sox have] gotta sign Bregman, gotta sign Roman Anthony."@JonHeyman shares how he thinks the Red Sox should look to bolster their roster following the Rafael Devers trade. pic.twitter.com/pvfDZeRw4q — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason. However, his deal gives the 31-year-old third baseman the option to opt out and become a free agent again after this season. As for Anthony, the 21-year-old top prospect is very much still in his rookie deal that has him pre-arbitration until after the 2027 season. However, Boston has the option to give him a much bigger paycheck and sign him to multiple years if they want to.

If the Red Sox follow through with Heyman's advice, then the organization would have both Bregman and Anthony locked up for numerous years. Signing both of them for the long term would likely bring back some excitement to the fan base, who still have a sour taste in their mouth after the Rafael Devers trade.