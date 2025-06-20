The Boston Red Sox are proving to be one of the busiest teams in the league with still over a month until the MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox recently traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking move. On Friday, Boston agreed to another deal, this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Source: The Dodgers are acquiring left-hander Zach Penrod in a trade with the Red Sox,” Robert Murray of FanSided reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Penrod, 28, had been designated for assignment by the Red Sox. The Dodgers ultimately displayed interest and acquired the left-handed pitcher.

He initially signed with the Texas Rangers back in 2018. After spending multiple years in Texas' farm system, Penrod landed a minor league deal with the Red Sox in 2023. He would make his MLB debut in 2024, pitching to a 2.25 ERA across seven outings out of Boston's bullpen.

Penrod has recorded a 4.91 ERA in his seven appearances in the minor leagues so far in 2025. Still, he has displayed signs of potential in the past. Additionally, the Dodgers are known for getting the most out of pitchers looking to turn their careers around. Perhaps Penrod will carve out a role in the Dodgers' bullpen at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox continue to move forward in the post-Rafael Devers era. In fact, Boston is set to play San Francisco on Friday as Rafael Devers prepares to face his former team. The game will be played in San Francisco so it is not as if Devers is returning to Boston yet, but the contest still projects to be intriguing without question.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:15 PM EST. One has to imagine that both Devers and the Red Sox will have plenty of added extra motivation following their overall messy break-up.