In “The Clubhouse” on Netflix featuring the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Jarren Duran opened up on his mental health struggles and a prior suicide attempt, hoping that it would be an inspiring story for viewers, as he said in a statement that he released on Tuesday.

“Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important,” Jarren Duran said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I trusted the Netflix crew, and I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it. A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling. It's that ability to help, to reach those who feel alone, that motivated me to tell my story.”

Duran did note that although he hopes this story is inspiring for some, he wants to move on from it and focus on helping the Red Sox achieve their goals in 2025.

“Right now, my focus is on the field. We have a postseason to chase, and that's where my head is,” Duran said. “I've shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone's understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series. I am grateful for the tremendous support I've received. If you're struggling, please know there's help. You can call a friend, a trusted person, your doctor, or an organization like Samaritans. And, if you're in immediate danger, call 988.”

The Red Sox are off to a 6-5 start this season, but they have shown the potential to be a contender in the American League, especially if Duran repeats what was a career-best season in 2024. The youth, combined with the veterans like Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman, could combine to make the Red Sox a dangerous team in 2025.