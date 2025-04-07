The Boston Red Sox swept the St Louis Cardinals this weekend to continue their hot start. With high expectations for this season, the team is clicking to start the year. The Red Sox are also the subject of an upcoming Netflix docuseries, following their 2024 campaign through the eyes of players such as Jarren Duran. The centerfielder was a breakout star for the team and will certainly be a big part of the show. A teaser came out where Duran detailed a suicide attempt and why he tried to take his own life, per ESPN.

“I was already hearing it from fans,” Duran said. “And what they said to me, [it was like], ‘I've told myself 10 times worse in the mirror.' That was a really tough time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore.”

“… I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened. So, to this day, I think God just didn't let me take my own life because I seriously don't know why it didn't go off. I took it as a sign of, ‘I might have to be here for a reason', so that's when I started to look myself in the mirror after the gun didn't go off. I was like, ‘Do I want to be here or do I not want to be here?' That happened for a reason and obviously, you're here for a reason, so let's be the way you want to be and play [the way] you want to play and live the way you want to live.”

Red Sox star Jarren Duran opens up

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Jarren's decision to share his story is an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball. By opening up, he's showing others who may be struggling that they're not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK, it's essential.”

Duran said, “On [the tape on] my left wrist, I write, ‘[expletive] 'em,' because it's me telling my demons, ‘You're not going to faze me'. And on my right wrist, I write, ‘Still alive' because I'm still here and I'm still fighting.”

The Red Sox Netflix docuseries, “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,” premieres on Tuesday.