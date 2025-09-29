The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off in the playoffs for the third time in eight years in the American League Wild Card series. While Boston owned the season series, New York earned home-field advantage for all three games. A pair of lefty aces, Max Fried and Garrett Crochet, will get things started. But if the series goes to Game 3, the Red Sox will be without Lucas Giolito due to an elbow injury.

“Lucas Giolito is dealing with an elbow issue and will not be available for the AL Wild Card Series. He would've been Boston's Game 3 starter,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also announced that Giolito's bullpen was cut short, and he will be seeing a specialist.

Alex Cora announces Lucas Giolito won’t be on Wild Card roster after experiencing elbow discomfort. Had to cut most recent bullpen short. Seeing Dr. Dugas. pic.twitter.com/bQD5ZywKq7 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 29, 2025

The Red Sox will have Crochet and Brayan Bello starting the first two games of the series. If a Game 3 is necessary, Cora will have a tough choice to make. Rookie starter Connelly Early would be on regular rest for Thursday, but it would be only his fifth MLB start. What he has done, a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings, is strong enough to consider for the start. Another rookie, Peyton Tolle, could get the start. Regardless of who it is, the Red Sox will be leaning on their bullpen in Game 3.

Giolito was a big free-agent pickup before the 2024 season, but missed the entire year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Coming into 2025, the spotlight had been moved to Garrett Crochet, but Giolito shone just as bright. His 3.41 ERA ties his career-best in a full season.

If the Red Sox do beat the Yankees, they will be significantly shorthanded, not having Giolito in the ALDS. Having just two starting pitchers to lean on will make October tougher for the fresh-faced Sox. But can they stun the Yankees regardless?