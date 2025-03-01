The Boston Red Sox continue to add veteran arms to their pitching depth, signing right-handed reliever Nick Burdi to a minor league contract. While Burdi won’t be joining major league camp as a non-roster invitee, he will report to minor league camp, where he hopes to prove he can stay healthy and contribute at some point in 2025.

Burdi, 32, has battled injuries throughout his career but has flashed electric stuff when healthy. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, making the team’s Opening Day roster and posting a solid 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in 12 appearances. However, his peripherals were concerning, as he also recorded a 5.44 FIP and issued nine walks while hitting two batters. His command struggles led to a 24.4% walk and hit-by-pitch rate, which overshadowed his promising run prevention.

Burdi’s fastball remains a weapon, topping out at 97.7 mph last season, but staying on the mound has been his biggest challenge. The former second-round pick out of Louisville has undergone two Tommy John surgeries (2017, 2020) and also had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2019. An emergency appendectomy largely wiped out his 2023 season, and a hip injury limited him to just 9 2/3 MLB innings and 17 Triple-A innings in 2024.

Nick Burdi looks to get a fresh start with the Red Sox

Across parts of five big league seasons with the Pirates, Cubs, and Yankees, Burdi has pitched 25 total innings, recording a 6.48 ERA with an impressive 32.5% strikeout rate but a concerning 16.4% walk rate. Despite the inconsistencies, the Red Sox see potential in his power arm, particularly if he can regain his command.

Burdi’s likely starting point in the organization will be with Triple-A Worcester, where he will have an opportunity to prove himself as a viable depth option for the big league bullpen. The Red Sox have already added experienced relievers Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore as non-roster invitees this spring, and Burdi’s addition adds another high-upside arm to their depth chart.

If Burdi can stay healthy and find the strike zone more consistently, he could be an intriguing option for Boston’s bullpen later in the season. Given his past struggles with control, though, he will have to show significant improvement before getting a shot at the big league roster. His signing is a low-risk move for the Red Sox, who continue to bolster their pitching depth heading into the 2025 season.