The Las Vegas Raiders’ season reached another low point on Sunday as they fell 24-17 to the Denver Broncos, marking their seventh straight loss and their 11th defeat in 12 games.

Despite another competitive early stretch, the familiar issues resurfaced. Missed tackles, stalled drives and an inability to finish defensive stands. The result was another disappointing setback that further confirmed how lost this Raiders team has become.

In the locker room afterward, Maxx Crosby was asked by the reporters how the constant losing has worn on him and the rest of the roster. While speaking to Nick Walters of Vegas Sports Today, Crosby doubled down.

“I don't think energy is our problem. There's a lot of things that need to be better across the board. Simple as that,” Crosby said.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher offered important context, making it clear that the team’s struggles are not tied to effort or mentality.

“You got to just keep playing… You work year-round to have 17 games. I'm blessed to be here and I know my teammates feel the same,” he said.

Crosby’s frustration is understandable. The Raiders’ defense has played hard, but mistakes continue to compound. After allowing the Chargers to convert 12-of-17 third downs last week, the unit allowed the Broncos to convert seven of 12 — a trend that has haunted them all season.

Poor tackling only made matters worse, as Las Vegas entered Week 14 with the second-most missed tackles, and Sunday added more to that total.

Offensively, the Raiders’ battered line has become the defining flaw of their season. Their inability to win at the point of attack has kept the offense off the field and the defense exhausted. The result is a 2-11 record built on mismatched roster construction and an offense-defense disconnect.

With four games remaining, the Raiders must shift toward future evaluation. They are up against the Philadelphia Eagles, and while pride is all that’s left to play for, maintaining that standard matters as much as ever.